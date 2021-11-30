Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley makes exciting Gavin Bazunu prediction

Nice words for Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has offered his exciting prediction for Ireland’s first-choice keeper, Gavin Bazunu after a run of impressive performances for the Irish teenager.

Bazunu has been an inspired signing for Pompey since joining on loan from Man City – recording four clean sheets in his last five outings.

He was, however, on the verge of losing his spot in the Portsmouth side after the international break, such was the form of second-choice Alex Bass.

But he has put pay to those fears, by putting in several impressive performances for his loan club, as they prop up a very congested League One table.

While in 9th position, Pompey are just six points off top spot, and have won their last four games in a row.

With that in mind, Cowley has heaped praise on Bazunu, claiming that he sees the Ireland international going to the ‘top’.

“He’s going to be top,” Cowley told Hampshire Live. “He’s going to be a top goalkeeper.

“One thing I wasn’t concerned about was how he was going to respond to a couple of mistakes that he made.

“I just believe so much in him, in his competency but also him as a human being.”

Since joining Portsmouth on loan from Man City, the former Shamrock Rovers shot-stopper has made 18 appearances for his new club.

During the 2020/21 season, the 19-year-old was on loan with Rochdale, but he was unable to help them avoid relegation to League Two.

He has, however, dusted himself off from that experience, and continued to develop himself into a top-level goalkeeper in the UK.

We’re delighted to reveal the nominees for the PFA Ireland Irish Overseas Player of the Year 2021… Congratulations Gavin Bazunu, @JohnEgan92 and @jamie_mc_gra 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fMjVcrhwGH — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 30, 2021

The former Hoop is also part of a strong Irish contingent at Portsmouth, sharing a dressing room with Marcus Harness, Shaun Williams and Ronan Curtis.

And just this week, Bazunu was nominated for the best Irish overseas player of the year by the PFAI, alongside international teammates John Egan, and Jamie McGrath.

