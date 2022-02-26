Portsmouth expect Gavin Bazunu to play in the Premier League next season

Gavin Bazunu has plenty of admirers at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen has told Pompey supporters that he expects to see Gavin Bazunu feature in the Premier League next season, after his successful stint at Fratton Park thus far.

Bazunu has been a near ever-present between the sticks for Pompey, and despite their disappointing league campaign so far, Bazunu has impressed.

Currently, Danny Cowley’s side are just outside the playoff positions in League One, but they are not far away from reaching those positions.

“Gavin is highly likely to be in at least the Championship..”

But speaking at a fan’s conference this week, Cullen revealed that the club are very unlikely to able to retain Bazunu for next season.

Even if they were to get promoted, the Pompey CEO revealed that he expects the Irish international to be promoted at Manchester City, or sent on loan to a top-flight club.

“We would love to keep Gavin Bazunu next season,” he explained. “But unless we get there [to the Championship]..

“Then Gavin is highly likely to be in at least the Championship, maybe even in the Premier League either on a loan or as part of Manchester City’s squad..”

While Bazunu’s star quality is no surprise to those watching him play every week, these latest comments will be a welcome boost to Bazunu’s confidence at the very least.

Since joining Pompey on loan, Bazunu has continued to excel on the international front, and has asserted himself as one of the most promising young keepers of his generation.

So much so that Liverpool have been linked with a move for him before, as were Championship side Bournemouth, who were said to be hopeful of bringing him in on loan in January.

But he ended up remaining at Pompey in the January window, and if these latest comments are to be believed, he may take his place in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

