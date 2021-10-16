Young pitch invader charges onto Dalymount Park pitch as Bohemians clinch a dramatic draw

It was a dramatic night at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians made sure that their quest for European football rolled on thanks to a late equaliser against Dundalk, with a pitch invader getting in on the action.

After Georgie Kelly’s spot-kick squirmed its way into the back of the net, the goal ensued wild celebrations at the famous Dublin 7 venue, with one young fan getting a bit excited.

The young supporter made his way onto the pitch before being brought off by an older supporter who swiftly brought him off the field of play.

Bohemians secure a late point.

Keith Long’s side fell a goal behind in the first-half at Dalymount after Sami Ben Amar gave Dundalk a slightly fortuitous lead after a defensive mix-up for Bohemians.

Bohs were then awarded a controversial spot-kick of their own moments into injury time that Kelly converted with minimal fuss in front of fervent home support.

Scotsman Ali Coote was adjudged to have been felled after initially having a free-kick given against him by referee Damien MacGraith.

That goal sparked wild celebrations amongst the Bohs support, with this young fan getting involved with his heroes.

The young pitch invader being scooped up and taken off the pitch was one of the funniest things I've seen at a game in a long time.😆#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/vDBJOC6mUj — KillianM2 TV Archive 📺 (@KillianM2) October 16, 2021

Bohemians pitch invader.

Kelly’s late strike was his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions, with 19 of those coming in the league for the Gypsies. His rise, however, is even more remarkable when he came in for much criticism earlier this year after firing a number of blanks.

He has shaken off those critics to establish himself as one of the most lethal forwards in the country, with his manager suggesting he should earn an Ireland call-up at some point.

“Obviously, we’re not blessed with goal scorers and he’s doing it on the European stage,” Long said in July during Bohs’ European run. “If he continues to do that, I’m sure Stephen [Kenny] – who has worked with him before – knows his attributes and capabilities.

“Why not? But at the same time, we want Georgie to be with us banging in the goals. Where his goals and streak take him is for other people to judge.”

