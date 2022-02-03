Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence on Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken his silence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken his silence amid his controversial, yet unsurprising departure from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang’s time at the Emirates Stadium was all but ended following Mikel Arteta’s decision to strip him of the captaincy at the club.

The Gabon international now has an opportunity for a fresh start at Barcelona, although, he has broken his silence on his rather contentious exit from North London.

And while he may have wanted to leave at the end, he does at least show a tinge of regret in regards to his exit.

“I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football,” he said after joining Barca.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!”

But today, when asked about his relationship with Arteta, the former Borussia Dortmund striker revealed that it resulted in his exit from the club.

🗣 “On my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad.” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends a message to the Arsenal fans in his Barcelona press conference pic.twitter.com/dCcLHP0gE7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 3, 2022

‘I hope to put this behind me’

“It was just with him [Arteta] I can’t tell you much,” he said. “He wasn’t happy and that was it. I can’t say anything else because that’s what happened. I’m very happy, and I’m better this way.

“Sometimes football is like that,” Aubameyang added. “If I had to say something about this.. On my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad. But now, I have to put this behind me, and put it in the past.

“I want to think about the present, right here, and right now.”

In fact, Aubameyang may make his first appearance for Barca as early as this weekend, as the Blaugrauna host Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3.15pm Irish time.

