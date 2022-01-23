Chelsea legend Petr Cech reveals the moment he knew he had to retire

A relatively unsurprising reason.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has opened up on the moment when he knew he had to retire, in his latest column on the Chelsea website this week.

Towards the twilight of his career, Cech played for Arsenal, and while he featured heavily at the club at the start, he did struggle for minutes towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

And it was that, coupled with his long-standing injury complaints that led to eventual retirement from the club.

Petr Cech on his retirement.

“In my case, it was my body that told me to stop,” he wrote in his column notes this week. “I played in pain every day for the last two years. It was my ankle and my Achilles. It never went away, and it just got worse, even in normal life.

“I realised the pleasure of being on the pitch, being part of a team and playing in the best league in the world was keeping me going, but it was the time to give the body a break.

‘You can see he loves the game.’ ‘He is a great example of the combination of everything going in the right direction.’ 👏 More from @PetrCech on @tsilva3! ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 21, 2022e

“If you feel like you can’t enjoy anything because of the pain, it’s time to stop.