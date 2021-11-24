Peter Schmeichel claims Steve Bruce would be a good option as interim Man United boss

Peter Schmeichel has had his say on Steve Bruce’s links to Man United.

Former Man United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has put weight behind the links suggesting that Steve Bruce could be in line to take charge at Old Trafford.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning, United confirmed that they would be looking to appoint an interim manager before installing a permanent boss.

With that in mind, Bruce has been tipped with a move to take over the reins of the club on a short-term and that is something which Schmeichel is behind.

Peter Schmeichel on Steve Bruce.

“I’m a bit confused with the communication that comes out of Man United to be honest,” Schmeichel told TalkSPORT.

“This idea of an interim manager up until the summer and then somebody else from there.

“If that is true, and there are a couple of former players putting their name in the hat, someone like Steve Bruce could be a really good option.

👔 “A few former players have put their name into the hat.” 🔴 “Someone like Steve Bruce could be a really good option.” 🙏 “[He’s a] safe pair of hands to take care of the club for the season.” Peter Schmeichel thinks Steve Bruce could be a good #MUFC interim boss. pic.twitter.com/9eZ2xhcvxN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 24, 2021

“He’d be a safe pair of hands to take charge of the team and the club for the rest of the season.

“But, to be honest, I hope the next manager will be picked and be in place before an interim manager. I don’t think the club needs that kind of confusion.”

Steve Bruce.

Should he take charge of United, it would be Bruce’s first job since his rather messy departure from Newcastle United last month.

Currently, Michael Carrick is acting as caretaker boss of the Red Devils, and he led them to a deserved 2-0 win away to Villarreal in the Champions League.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho helped United to a big win in Spain, securing their spot in the last 16.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man United, peter schmeichel, Steve Bruce