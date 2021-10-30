Peter Schmeichel hails Aaron Ramsdale’s sensational save for Arsenal v Leicester

There was some high praise for Aaron Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive performance for Arsenal away to Leicester City came in for some high praise from former Man United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel on Saturday afternoon.

Ramsdale produced several saves of the highest quality to deny the Foxes as he picked up a clean sheet for Mikel Arteta’s side at the King Power Stadium.

His most impressive, however, a free-kick from James Maddison, took most of the acclaim as the Gunners continued their recent run of impressive results.

Peter Schmeichel on Aaron Ramsdale.

As a result of their impressive win on the road at the King Power, Arsenal have now moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, behind the Hammers on goal difference.

But their recent resurgence has come at a time when they looked in trouble after a slow start to the season.

That, however, is no longer the case as Arteta and his side look to secure European qualification after missing out on doing so last year.

🧤 Eight saves

✅ Kept a clean sheet

🔥 Outrageous performance ❤️ @AaronRamsdale98 pic.twitter.com/fJsk85RGWk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2021

Helped in no small part by Ramsdale with his eight saves, Arsenal have now picked up four clean sheets so far this season with the ex-Sheffield United shot-stopper.

And after his save to deny Maddison, Schmeichel said it was one of the best saves he saw in years.

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Arsenal v Leicester.

Ramsdale’s performance capped a fine showing from the Gunners who saw goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith-Rowe help them to three points.

Gabriel got his head on a superb corner-kick from Bukayo Saka to open the scoring inside the opening ten minutes of the game.

Smith-Rowe then pounced on some sub-standard Leicester City defending to make it 2-0 to the visitors, a lead that they would not lose.

