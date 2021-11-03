Close sidebar

Peter Crouch hails ‘perfect’ Liverpool night as they ease past Atletico Madrid

by Andrew Dempsey
That was a great night for Liverpool.

Peter Crouch led the praise for Liverpool as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant 2-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid.

Goals from Diego Jota and Sadio Mane saw Liverpool coast to an easy win in front of a typically raucous Anfield on a great night for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The result sees Liverpool top their Champions League group with two games to play, and has also seen them reach the knockout stages of the competition once more.

Peter Crouch on a great night for Liverpool against Atletico.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch hailed the night as a ‘perfect’ one for the Reds who head into Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham full of confidence.

“They’ve been unbelievable,” Crouch said. “As you said, perfection. I thought there was only one team in it before the sending off.

“Liverpool came out of the blocks quickly and it was a proper European night, and I thought each player played on the front foot. They were fantastic.

“The red card killed the game, but Liverpool managed the game very well. They took their foot off the gas a little bit and rested players. They also got minutes into people. It was the perfect match for Liverpool.”

Liverpool qualify.

On another impressive night for Liverpool, they were not the only Premier League side in action on Wednesday, their bitter rivals Man City were as well.

Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 4-1 winners at home to Club Brugge despite an error-strewn first-half display against their Belgian opponents.

Next up for City is a Manchester Derby at home to Man United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

