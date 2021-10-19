Man City boss Pep Guardiola heaps praise on teenager Cole Palmer

Pep Guardiola had plenty to say about Cole Palmer.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola had nothing but praise for his teenage sensation Cole Palmer on Tuesday evening as City ran out easy 5-1 winners away to Club Brugge.

City were totally dominant throughout the 90 minutes in Belgium, with Phil Foden coming to the fore once more for Guardiola’s side in the Champions League.

And while it was Foden who impressed in an attacking sense for the visitors, it was a night to remember for Palmer who scored his first Champions League goal for the club.

Pep Guardiola on Cole Palmer.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola singled the 19-year-old out for high praise as City’s momentum shows little sign of stopping any time soon.

“Cole has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find,” he said. “When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that.

🔵 First Champions League goal for Cole Palmer!#UCL pic.twitter.com/WUlLO6EN3l — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 19, 2021

“I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. His position is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles.

“I am happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience.”

Guardiola admits Palmer needs time.

Despite impressing with a cameo against Club Brugge, Guardiola, however, admits that Palmer needs time to develop at Man City – despite the natural frenzy his cameo will bring.

“People in this world want things immediately and everything needs time,” Guardiola added. “You cannot cook a good dish if you don’t spend time in the kitchen. Take time.

Things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/biCOC9mCzg — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 19, 2021

“Absolutely not [are we sending him on loan in January]. Today we had 17 players so we don’t have enough. I think he’s going to stay this season with us.”

