Paulo Fonseca linked with vacant Newcastle United job

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is the latest name to be linked with the vacant Newcastle United job after the departure of Steve Bruce earlier this week.

Fonseca’s name joins a host of names including Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard for the vacant post on Tyneside – while former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has also been mentioned as a potential name.

But according to reports, it appears that Newcastle’s hierarchy have spoken to Fonseca about the possibility of the Portuguese taking over the reins at St James’ Park.

Fonseca was in charge of Roma for two seasons between 2019 and 2021, leading the club to fifth place finish in Serie A during his first season in charge of the Italian giants. He then led Roma to the Europa League semi-finals last term.

Previously with Shakhtar Donetsk, the 48-year-old almost joined Tottenham as their manager in June before the Premier League club changed tack, eventually appointing Nuno Espirito Santo.

#NUFC's new owners have held talks with Paulo Fonseca over their head coach role after sacking Steve Bruce on Wednesday. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 21, 2021

Newcastle are yet to win in the Premier League this season and are second bottom of the table with three points.

Fonseca’s name has joined the conversation just days after Steve Bruce parted ways with Newcastle after a messy end to his reign with the Toon Army.

Speaking after his departure, Bruce cut a low figure. “I think it might be my last job. It has been very, very tough,” Bruce said in an interview published in the minutes after his departure was confirmed.

“To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail & saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a tactically inept cabbage head.

“I’ve always enjoyed the fight, proving people wrong, but that’s all it ever seemed to be. A fight, a battle. It does take its toll because even when you win a game, you don’t feel like you are winning over the supporters.”

