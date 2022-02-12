Paul Scholes gives stark one-sentence assessment of where Man United are right now

Paul Scholes was unimpressed.

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes has hit out at his former side for having ‘no plan’ following their costly 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead, the Red Devils were pegged back by the Saints, and they were perhaps fortunate to escape with a single point.

But speaking after the game, Scholes begged further questions of a struggling Manchester United side, who he claimed are not trying hard enough.

“One team have got a proper Coach, the other team has a Sporting Director…”

“There is a lack of interest now, with how the season has been,” was Scholes’ stark assessment of where United are right now, while speaking on BT Sport.

“It’s been a bad seven days, but it has really been a bad six or seven months. The season has not being good enough. The sack for Ole was coming.

“We all knew that, but where was the plan? You think there has to be a plan. They must be bringing in an elite top coach into the football club to revive this club.

“Listen, Manchester United should have the best of everything and to not have a plan and bring [in] a technical/sporting director.. I think he’s coached a team in two of the last 10 years. I like the man. I think he comes across really.

“But this team… He looks like he has lacked experience coaching in the last five or six years. They’re a team of individuals.”

And while the result was an alarming one, the manner of the performance was arguably worse. Once again, United were outfought by a side who showcased a lot more desire.

“You look at the difference of this team in Man United, and then Southampton,” Scholes added. “We have to give them credit today, the way they were coached and their patterns of play.

“And you look at United, and they were a little bit all over the place. The two wide players don’t work anywhere near hard enough. This game isn’t always about being in possession, and doing the great stuff. Sometimes you have to do the stuff that gives you a bit of pain.

“So often, this team jogs back, and it is so easy to play against.”

Despite poor result, and performance, United are still within striking distance of the top-four, although results like Saturday’s will do little to help them achieve their aims this season.

Next up for the Red Devils is a clash against Brighton next week.

