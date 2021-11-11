German and Bundesliga teenage star teases international career with Ireland

One to watch.

German underage international Paul Nebel has teased an international career with Ireland in a recent interview with his club, Mainz.

Nebel, 19, is a German Under-19 international and is eligible to play for the Boys in Green via his grandmother who is from Ireland. His mother is also half-Irish.

The lively winger has played on a number of occasions for Mainz’s first-team – making his debut in the German cup in September 2020. He would later go on to make his Bundesliga debut against RB Leipzig a week on.

But Nebel has revealed he holds a special place for Ireland in his heart, teasing a potential appearance for the Boys in Green down the line.

“My grandmother is Irish and my mother is half-Irish,” he said. “The country is like a second home to me and my parents are on holiday there right now.

“I don’t have an Irish passport yet, but I’m thinking about applying for it because I have it inside me and I feel that I have roots there, which I’m proud of.”

As mentioned, Nebel is a highly-rated winger with Mainz at just 19-years-old, and is likely to improve in the future when given the chance to do so.

So much so that he has already played on three occasions for Mainz’s first-team so far this season in the Bundesliga in games against Bayer Leverkusen, Bochum and RB Leipzig.

At the moment, Mainz are 7th in the Bundesliga – with Nebel primarily involved with their second team, Mainz II this term.

