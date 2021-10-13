Paul McShane recalls “being lashed out at in training” by Roy Keane after giving the ball away

Paul McShane has opened up on what it was like to train with Roy Keane at Man United.

Former Man United defender Paul McShane has opened up on what it was like training with Roy Keane, a former teammate of his at Old Trafford.

McShane played with Keane at United during the latter stages of the Corkman’s stint at the club, with the soon to be Irish international learning a thing or two from the United skipper.

In a recent interview with Goal, McShane explained what it was like to experience the wrath of Keane in training during the Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford.

Paul McShane on Roy Keane.

Now an academy coach at the club, McShane is leading the way for United’s young stars both on and off the pitch, with the advice of Keane still ringing in his ears.

After leaving United in 2006, McShane would link up with Keane again at Sunderland – with Keane as manager, however.

“Training with him was quite an experience, because he didn’t take it easy on you,” McShane said. “I remember being lashed out at a few times by Roy for giving the ball away on more than one occasion.

“He held no prisoners, no matter what age you were. I always remember him saying it was tough love but it was quite tough as a 17-year-old getting hammered by Roy!”

Paul McShane reflects on his own career.

Despite plenty of early promise, the Dubliner perhaps did not go on to have the career that many hoped he would have had, but he believes he had the mentality required to play at the elite level, which he did.

“I made a career out of having a decent mentality,” he added. “I wasn’t as technically gifted as most players, I had to work really hard for what I got and I knew I had the edge on people with that in the end.”

Now a coach at United, McShane is hoping to instil that into the players he coaches. “I try and drive that into players,” he added.

“Sometimes it might be a bit of a harsh word here or there, but they’ve got to realise that if they have the technical abilities and the mental abilities as well, then they’re going to the top.”

Read More About: Manchester United, paul mcshane, roy keane