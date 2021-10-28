Paul Ince takes aim at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff

Paul Ince has twisted the knife into Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet again.

Former Man United midfielder Paul Ince has twisted the knife into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management of United once again – this time calling out Solskjaer’s coaching staff.

United suffered a horrendous 5-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool, with Ince questioning the Norwegian’s management of the team with a thinly-veiled tweet earlier this week.

And he has followed that up with further comments claiming that Ole’s coaching do not do enough to help the United boss.

Paul Ince on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got,” the club’s former midfielder told The United Stand.

“You’ve got an under-23 coach [Kieran McKenna] come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick – no coaching experience. Micky Phelan – I don’t know what he does. That’s his team.

“This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players.

“Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is ‘very good, brilliant…’ it’s a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun.”

Man United.

In their last two Premier League games, United have coughed up nine goals against Leicester City and Liverpool – and Ince is concerned that there is not enough defensive work being done at the club.

“Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?,” he added.

“I’d actually like to go to Carrington and watch a week of what they do in training. I’d love to see it. I don’t know whether they are playing five-a-side, a bit of volleyball and all that rubbish, head tennis. I don’t know what they are doing but I’d like to go.

“I’d like Ole to invite me in for a week and say: ‘Paul this is what we’re doing and this is how we do it’ because I’m not seeing any stuff on the weekend that says to me that we work at this, work at that.”

