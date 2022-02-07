Ireland U19 star praised by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Big praise for the Ireland U19 international.

Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola has had praise heaped on him by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, following his senior first-team debut on Saturday against League Two Hartlepool United.

Palace eased to a win against their lower-league opponents, and it could have been even better late on at Selhurst Park.

Shortly after his introduction, Adaramola went mightily close to scoring on his professional debut for the Eagles, but it was not to be.

Patrick Vieira on Tayo Adaramola.

Despite that, the Ireland U19 star was singled out by Vieira after the game, with the ex-Arsenal midfield general impressed by his emerging star in South London.

“He is a young player so full of energy,” Vieira said after introducing the Ireland U19 international for Joel Ward.

“He likes to go forward and has been doing well with the academy. This was the right time to give him a couple of minutes. He was close to scoring his first goal.

A special moment at Selhurst Park 🙌#CPFC pic.twitter.com/vh9RVlD8UA — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 6, 2022

“Overall, he is a part of those young players where, if we work well with them and they are committed to the work ethic that we want to put into place, they will have a chance to fulfil their potential.”

Tayo Adaramola.

Adaramola’s rise comes at a time in which there are several young Irish talents impressing at Selhurst Park.

Killian Phillips has just linked up with the club’s U23s side from Drogheda United, whereas Jake O’Brien has earned a loan move to Swindon Town until the end of the season.

Prior to the Corkman’s loan move away from the club to the County Ground, he was the U23s captain.

Drogheda United can confirm the transfer of Killian Phillips to Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee. Killian made 31 appearances for the club in his breakthrough season in senior football. 🟣🔵 All the best at @CPFC Killian 👏 pic.twitter.com/3FhAkKhg4t — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) January 11, 2022

The U23’s side that Adaramola is starring in, is also managed by former Ireland U21 international Paddy McCarthy; following the Dubliner’s distinguished career with Palace.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, FA Cup, patrick vieira, Tayo Adaramola