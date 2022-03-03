Patrick Vieira backs Tayo Adaramola to kick on at Crystal Palace

Tayo Adaramola has made his first start for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira heaped praise on Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola, after the Dubliner made his first start for the Eagles in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Formerly of St Mochta’s and St Kevin’s Boys, Adaramola started in Palace’s 2-1 win at home to Championship side Stoke City, with Vieira’s much-changed side secured their passage through to the next round of the competition.

And speaking after the game, Vieira revealed how impressed he was by his young full-back.

“It was a really good experience for him,” Vieira said in his post-match press conference. “I think he did some really good stuff. He showed his potential.

“We have to support him and keep working with him. You could see that he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he likes to do. That is part of developing young players as well.

“There is a platform there to develop him. Being there in games like that and in the first-team dressing room will give him that confidence to work as a player.”

While he is not a household Premier League star just yet, Adaramola, has impressed many at Selhurst Park since the start of the season.

In recent days, his Palace U23s boss Paddy McCarthy, who was also an ex-Ireland U21 heaped praise on the Dubliner, revealing that he did not expect him to stay with his squad for much longer.

And as he continues to develop at Palace, he will be hoping that he can continue to press ahead in the right direction.

