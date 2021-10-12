Former Chelsea star backs Frank Lampard to take over Newcastle United job

Olivier Giroud has backed Frank Lampard to take over the Newcastle job.

Olivier Giroud has backed his former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to take over the reins of Newcastle United from Steve Bruce.

Giroud played under Lampard at Stamford before the former Derby County boss was dismissed midway through last season. While in charge of Chelsea, Lampard steered the club to the Champions League in his first season before it unravelled during his second season at the club.

But his dismissal has not stopped him from being linked with one of the more exciting jobs in football, and Giroud feels he is up to the task.

While Lampard failed to utilise Giroud regularly at Stamford Bridge, he still called upon his French striker in key games during his tenure, with his impact telling.

Giroud established himself as one of Lampard’s more reliable options off the bench – with the pair striking up a positive relationship in London.

👍 “Newcastle is a big team in the PL and it is a good challenge for him.” 🔥 “It’s a good challenge for Lampard to bounce back & show his quality.”@_OlivierGiroud_ says Frank Lampard would be perfect for the #NUFC job should Steve Bruce leave the club. pic.twitter.com/MCxwMGg9b6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 12, 2021

And when asked if Lampard would be a good fit at Newcastle, Giroud told talkSPORT: “Yes, definitely. I talked to him a little last year and I think he’s looking forward to a good challenge to come back as a manager.

“I think it’s a good option, yeah. I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Premier League, and it is a good challenge for him to bounce back and show his quality.”

Frank Lampard joins a list of names eyeing Newcastle United job.

Since their Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle United have been linked with several big names to take over the club.

Antonio Conte was previously linked to the job, as is Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, but Lampard will be looking to get back into Premier League management sooner rather than later.

Conte, however, has ruled himself out of the job, but Lampard’s name being put into the ring is an interesting development all the same.

