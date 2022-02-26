Oleksandr Zinchenko reduced to tears as Everton and Man City offer support to Ukraine.

A brilliant touch from Everton and Manchester City.

Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko was reduced to tears before Manchester City’s Premier League game away to Everton, as both clubs offered their support to his, and Vitaliy Mykolenko’s people on Merseyside.

Everton players ran out onto the pitch with Ukrainian flags draped over them, while Man City players came out on the pitch wearing t-shirts in support of Ukraine as they continue to grapple with a Russian invasion.

While both players started from the bench, the Goodison Park crowd rose in support of the two players.

Prior to the game, both players embraced one another during the warm-ups, with Zinchenko and Mykolenko hugging one another at the halfway line.

Man City’s Zinchenko & Everton’s Mykolenko embrace during the warm-up 🇺🇦 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NjgrQOTlOf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

And when the teams came out to the pitch, both players watched on from the bench as the Toffees and City offered their own gestures of goodwill.

Heartbreaking to see Oleksandr Zinchenko in tears before kick-off as both teams show their support for Ukraine 💔 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bZYNyziMSh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

And it was not just the players who shared their concerns with what was happening in Ukraine before the game. Speaking before kick-off on Sky Sports, City boss Pep Guardiola shared his own worries with the ongoing war.

“We are sensitive,” Guardiola said. “He’s [Zinchenko] is worried, and we are sensitive of the headlines, knowing what has happened.

The Club, players and fans are together in standing with Ukraine. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/7v0xXYF8Iu — Everton (@Everton) February 26, 2022

“If you are in a new country, and where you grew up in is being attacked, following the decision of one person, like they are at home [in Ukraine]. He is worried.”

Consequently, Everton and Manchester City were not the only side to offer their support to Ukraine; with Manchester United and Watford doing so as well.

