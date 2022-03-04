Oleksandr Zinchenko hits back at Russia captain’s invasion comments

Oleksandr Zinchenko has hit back.

Man City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has hit back at Russia captain, Artem Dzyuba, who took aim at Zinchenko for ‘sitting on his ass’ in his England mansion in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dzyuba, 33, is the Russia captain, and has earned the wrath of most in the football community for his comments, with Zinchenko hitting back.

The Zenit forward made a thinly-veiled insult towards Zinchenko, who previously played in Russia for FC Ufa in the the Russian top-flight.

“Let’s move on… your trump card argument is ‘sport out of politics’…”

“We continue to promote truth,” Zinchenko wrote on Instagram. “There are several important messages that I want to convey to the public, in particular the citizens of the aggressor’s country and colleagues in the shop.

“There was a period in my football career when I played for FC Ufa. It was a difficult but useful 1.5 years. I will always be grateful to this club for everything they have done for me.

“But I want to emphasize that I became a footballer in Ukraine. It was in my homeland that I received my football education, studied at academies and grew up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96)

“Therefore, to all those who accuse me that Russian football brought me up, I want to say once again: I am a pupil of the Academy of the beautiful Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Let’s move on… your trump card argument is ‘sport out of politics’…”

Later on in his lengthy statement, Zinchenko revealed that he did not wish for his Russian counterparts to be unable to play for their clubs, and country.

But he did stress that people in Russia need to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.

“We use all methods to stop the aggressor country from its occupying ambitions,” he continued. “Evil must be punished in all areas that are accessible to society…

“I know that opposition thinking is being punished in your country, but when the opposition becomes the majority, it begins to be in power. Therefore, all people who do not want death and hatred in the world must shout loudly and clearly about it.

“One should not be afraid of petty punishments when human life is at stake. Glory to Ukraine.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In recent days, Zinchenko has gathered significant support throughout the footballing world.

And importantly, his club boss, Pep Guardiola handed him the captain’s armband in City’s FA Cup win away to Peterborough United.

He may also return to Premier League action on Sunday against Manchester United; with a 4.30pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: oleksandr zinchenko