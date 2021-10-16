Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Marcus Rashford to ‘prioritise his football’

Ole does not seem impressed with Marcus Rashford.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Marcus Rashford that he needs to focus more on what he does on the pitch than what he does off it at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is a man under pressure at United, and he has taken aim at Rashford in light of his efforts off the pitch as they search for a return to form.

While not in a catastrophic run of form, Solskjaer’s side are at risk of falling away already in the league title race as Rashford steps up his return to full fitness.

Rashford endured a difficult Euro 2020 for England, with his missed penalty contributing to their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final. Rashford, however, has tried to put that behind him.

His manager however, has said that he must now solely concentrate on his football – but insists that Rashford’s off-field activity has impacted his performances at club level.

“He is coming into the best age for a footballer and he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Manchester United – and has a challenge on his hands to play for England,” he said.

“Marcus has done some remarkable and fantastic things. But now he maybe needs to prioritise his football.”

Solskjaer under pressure?

United head into this weekend’s Premier League action with a point to prove after a poor end to their start of the season at Old Trafford.

While they are still well and truly in the title hunt, Solskjaer is starting to feel the heat from fans and pundits alike, with Jamie Carragher calling out the ‘excuses’ Solskjaer’s reign has received.

“The two of them [Roy Keane and Gary Neville] just make excuses for Ole because they played with him and he’s their mate,” he told the Tony Bellew is Angry Podcast.

“The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United, I’m sick of it. Every player is over 50 million, it’s unbelievable.”

