Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives ‘farewell’ interview to club after sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence with a ‘farewell’ interview.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence following his Old Trafford exit today, with an emotional interview via the club’s own media channels.

Solskjaer parted ways with the club on Sunday morning after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

But the Norwegian has fronted up in front of the club’s media channels, explaining that it was an ‘honour’ to manage the club despite its rather unwanted ending.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on leaving on Man United.

“You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here,” he explained to the club’s media team. “For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff.

“I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it’s right that it comes from the horse’s mouth.

“I don’t want to answer all… there’s going to be journalists asking me about interviews but no, I’m not going to do any interviews.

“I want to get it out there, I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club.

“This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United farewell.

Under his stewardship of the team, Solskjaer oversaw an upturn in fortunes at the club after the era of Jose Mourinho that ended sourly.

He also helped United to a third placed league finish in his first full season in charge, before then coming second a year later. He also reached a Europa League final during his time in charge.

“Well, I’m proud of what we did,” an emotional Solskjaer added.

“The first run first of all, that was enjoyable. But then to finish third, I loved that last game, Jesse [Lingard] scored. The way we put the run together and got the third position, fantastic.

“Great effort by everyone, the team, the squad. Second place last season ahead of arguably one of the best teams in Europe, I think that’s a great achievement as well.

“And we were so close in Europe. Sometimes that’s the fine margin for you, one penalty. We were close and that’s something I’ll always remember as well. Semi-finals. I know the foundation is there, I know they’re ready to kick on and I’m sure they will.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer