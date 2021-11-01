This is an interesting take from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that he enjoys criticism, despite the mounting pressure on his job at Old Trafford over the last couple of weeks.

Solskjaer’s side ran out easy 3-0 winners away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, easing the pressure on the United boss.

The game also proved to be the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign in charge of Spurs, with the Portuguese boss parting ways with the North London club on Monday morning.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on criticism.

But despite the pressure on his post at Old Trafford, Solskjaer admits that he relishes the pressure on his job – despite the criticisms coming his way.

United saw off Atalanta the last time the two teams met in Manchester, despite the Red Devils going two-nil down to their Italian opponents.

“Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself and I’ve always enjoyed criticism,” Solskjaer said ahead of United’s visit to take on Atalanta. “Just keep that coming, that’s fine. Ole Gunnar Solskjær: “Criticism keeps me going so keep it coming. It’s people’s job to give their opinion and I’m not looking for a fight with anyone”. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd @markgoldbridge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021 “You know, journalists, pundits, experts, we’ve all got different jobs and it’s their job to give their opinion. That’s their job. I’m not here to fight with them, I don’t need a spat with anyone.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United went back to a back three on Saturday, with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line throughout the contest against Spurs. But Solskjaer would not say if he thought United turned a corner or not after their win in London. “Next one is the one that matters,” he added. “We’ve been looking and working to get consistency and we know that when we get that consistency we’ll get results and performances. “As I said, one swallow doesn’t make a summer and it’s important that we just keep focusing on what we did well in that game but improve on what we didn’t do as well. “It’s relentless, it’s games every three days, it’s a chance tomorrow to prove that we can go again.”

