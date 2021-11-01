“Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself and I’ve always enjoyed criticism,” Solskjaer said ahead of United’s visit to take on Atalanta. “Just keep that coming, that’s fine.

“You know, journalists, pundits, experts, we’ve all got different jobs and it’s their job to give their opinion. That’s their job. I’m not here to fight with them, I don’t need a spat with anyone.”

United went back to a back three on Saturday, with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line throughout the contest against Spurs.

But Solskjaer would not say if he thought United turned a corner or not after their win in London.

“Next one is the one that matters,” he added. “We’ve been looking and working to get consistency and we know that when we get that consistency we’ll get results and performances.

“As I said, one swallow doesn’t make a summer and it’s important that we just keep focusing on what we did well in that game but improve on what we didn’t do as well.

“It’s relentless, it’s games every three days, it’s a chance tomorrow to prove that we can go again.”