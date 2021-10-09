Watch: Magic Noelle Murray strike sends Shelbourne into the FAI Cup final

Noelle Murray was the hero for Shelbourne this afternoon.

Noelle Murray scored one of the great FAI Cup goals for Shelbourne this afternoon as the Reds reached the final of the FAI Cup.

Shels saw off Galway by a one-goal margin at Tolka Park, with Murray’s ingenious strike the difference between the side’s in Drumcondra.

The win sealed Shels spot in the FAI Cup decider after a number of near misses for the club in recent years in the fabled cup competition.

Murray shines as Shels reach the FAI Cup final.

In a tight game at Tolka Park, it was Noel King’s side who ran out winners against a luckless Galway – with the visitors finishing the game with ten.

Julie Ann Russell was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards as Stephen Lally’s side were edged out by their hosts. The visitors, however, forced a number of impressive saves from Shels keeper Amanda Budden.

But it was the magic of Noelle Murray who proved to be the difference between the sides, as she fired home with a glorious touch and finish for the hosts.

The former Glasgow City forward lifted the ball over not one, but two Galway defenders to find the back of the net with a thumping finish.

Shelbourne reach the FAI Cup final for the first time in five years with superb Noelle Murray goal.

Shelbourne’s semi-final win has secured their place in the FAI Cup final for the first time in five years as the winners of Peamount United’s semi against Wexford Youths lie in waiting for the Reds.

Shels have struggled in recent weeks in the Women’s National League, but they remain in contention for the league title. They do, however, need a slip-up from Peas to catapult them fully back into the title picture.

The FAI Cup final will be held at Tallaght Stadium on November 21st, with the game to be broadcast on RTE2.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FAI Cup, galway wfc, Noelle murray, shelbourne fc, WNL