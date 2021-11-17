Former Ireland U21 boss Noel King needlessly taunts Aine O’Gorman on live TV as Shels pip Peamount to the WNL title

That was a bit needless from Noel King towards Aine O’Gorman.

On Saturday evening, the Women’s National League came to a thrilling conclusion as Noel King’s Shelbourne pipped Aine O’Gorman’s Peamount to the title.

It was an unexpected success for Shels as Peamount looked all but set to clinch the title with ease prior to Saturday’s drama. As it happened, Peas crumbled at home to mid-table side Galway, while Shelbourne edged a five-goal classic at home to Wexford Youths.

The results meant that Shels would secure the league title at the expense of Peamount ahead of King and O’Gorman’s appearance on RTE on Tuesday night for the Ireland U21s game at home to Sweden.

And following the unexpected nature of the success, King was in buoyant mood, although it was at the expense of O’Gorman on live TV in needless fashion.

“It was certainly a surprise,” the former Ireland U21 boss said on RTE. “We were sitting on the bench, the game started, and we got word after four minutes that Peamount had scored.

'How many goals was it Áine?'@shelsfc women's manager Noel King sailing close to the wind as he asks @peamountutd's Áine O'Gorman about Saturday's extraordinary finish to the @LoiWomen They're analysing the Ireland u-21's must win clash with Sweden @RTE2 and @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/Au4Jz9PQ9t — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 16, 2021

“After 13 minutes Ciaran [King] – [his son] – turned to me again to say it was 2-0. So, that was the end of it. At that stage, we were just hoping that we could beat Wexford, and not finish third.

“Then, suddenly, the messages start to come through. One goal, two goals, three goals – how many did it finish, Áine? No, that’s not fair, that’s not fair.”

While Peamount missed out on the title in agonising fashion, it was still a relatively successful year for O’Gorman. The Irish international was the top scorer in the league, but it matters little now as they head into a long off-season without a trophy.

“Still in shock, I suppose,” she added. “We had two games to win the league. The nature of the way we lost it in the end was really disappointing.

“All we can do now is focus on next season, and use that as motivation.”

