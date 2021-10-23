Former Man City star reveals moment when Manchester Derby power swung against Man United

A former Man City star has explained when he thought Man United’s stranglehold in Manchester was weakening.

Former Man City league winning midfielder Nigel de Jong has said that he believes the balance of power in the Manchester Derby shifted when City destroyed United 6-1 at Old Trafford in 2011.

City have enjoyed most of the recent success in Manchester since the departure of Alex Ferguson, but de Jong believes it was before then when the Blue half of Manchester believed they had the upper hand in the city.

After their famous 6-1 destruction of United at Old Trafford, Man City went on to win the league title that season, beginning an era of unprecedented success for the club.

Man City v Man United rivalry.

“We were knocking on the door for a while, so to go to Old Trafford and win 6-1, we could sense the momentum was shifting,” De Jong said while speaking to Man City’s media team.

“The FA Cup semi-final in April (City 1-0 United) was a real statement, we won our first prize and could say “we are here”, but then during the regular season it was always difficult to play United.

“(The result) wasn’t a crisis for United but it got them thinking. You could sense the momentum was shifting and that we were there, and they had to be afraid of their neighbours.”

Man City v Man United rivalry: Noisy Neighbours.

Prior to the game, and previous seasons, City were often perceived as United’s ‘noisy neighbours’ – but De Jong felt that day in Old Trafford was when it all changed.

“We weren’t just the ‘noisy neighbours’ anymore, we were very loud!,” he added. “It was an iconic game, fantastic memories.

“I was annoyed that I wasn’t playing first of all because everyone wants to play against United but looking at my team winning 6-1 was just an amazing feeling. I think that goes down in history as one of the best games we played, against a rival, especially at Old Trafford.

“That was a great win, I clearly remember Edin scoring twice, Mario of course with ‘Why Always Me’ shirt, everyone running towards our fans right in the corner (of Old Trafford).”