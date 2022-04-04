Scottish First Minister slams ‘thuggish’ Rangers fans in Old Firm defeat

Not the scenes you want to see.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has lashed out at the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of Rangers supporters during their 2-1 Old Firm Derby defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The Gers were undone by two unanswered goals from the Bhoys, despite taking an early lead through Aaron Ramsey.

But while they were defeated, their supporters grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with projectiles being fired on the pitch, and in the stands at Celtic players and staff.

“It’s mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society..”

As a result of their indiscretions, a member of the Celtic backroom required stitches after he has hit with a missile from the Ibrox crowd.

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable,” Sturgeon told LBC on Monday morning. “Whether it happens at a football match or in the street, people throwing glass bottles is just not acceptable.

“It’s mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society. But these are matters for the authorities, obviously for the football authorities and potentially for the police and criminal justice authorities.

🗣 “It’s mindless, thuggish behaviour.” First Minister @NicolaSturgeon is condemning the behaviour of some supporters at yesterday’s Old Firm match, after glass bottles were thrown from the stands at Ibrox 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/AAl2Fvd4uK — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) April 4, 2022

“Regardless of what team you support, I’m not the world’s biggest football fan and not just because my team is Ayr United, but people should be able to enjoy football.

“Football should be something that people can take their kids to and have a happy, joyful occasion.

“Behaviour like that whether it’s at an Old Firm match or any other football match besmirches that, and it should absolutely be seen as unacceptable.”

Rangers v Celtic.

In addition to Sturgeon’s comments, Rangers have also confirmed that they are investigating the incidents that took place at Ibrox on Sunday.

“We are assisting Police Scotland regarding both incidents and can confirm that stadium CCTV is being reviewed,” a statement read, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell says bottles being thrown onto the pitch was “totally unacceptable” during the Old Firm derby, with a bottle also striking a member of the Celtic backroom staff. pic.twitter.com/TL1Ca5esVm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 4, 2022

“We strongly condemn both incidents and the perpetrators will be banned.”

