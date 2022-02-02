Scottish First Minister slams Raith Rovers statement on David Goodwillie signing

Nicola Sturgeon hit out at Raith Rovers.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hit out at Raith Rovers, following the Kirkcaldy outfit’s handling of the recent arrival of striker David Goodwillie to the club.

Goodwillie was found was found by a civil court in 2017 to have raped a woman, but continued his footballing career.

Formerly of Dundee United, and Blackburn Rovers, Goodwillie was most recently plying his trade with Clyde in Scotland’s third-tier, before making a late-January switch to Raith.

His move, however, has been met plenty of furore, with the club’s women’s team captain leaving, along with a host of high-ranking club officials at Starks Park.

In addition, Scottish crime writer Val McDermid has also withdrawn her lifelong support of the club.

“I have this morning ended my lifelong support of [Raith Rovers] over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie,” she said on social media. I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club. 1/2 — Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) February 1, 2022 “I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club. “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club. “I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

McDermid’s claims have been backed up Sturgeon, who hit out at the club’s statement issued in response to the transfer on Tuesday evening.

In their statement, Raith Rovers said that Goodwillie’s arrival was a ‘footballing decision’, with heavy backlash going their way as a result.

“What they effectively seemed to be saying was that it didn’t matter how a man behaved towards a woman,” Sturgeon said. “The only thing that mattered to them was whether he could score goals for the football club. 🗣 “Football clubs have a responsibility to make sure players are positive role models for the wee boys and wee girls who look up to them.” First Minister @NicolaSturgeon is again urging Raith Rovers to rethink the decision to sign David Goodwillie. pic.twitter.com/gZsB9mH9PF — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) February 2, 2022

“That really illustrates the distance we’ve got to go as a society if our rhetoric about zero-tolerance of sexual violence, violence against women, is to be a reality.” Sturgeon also called on the SPFL to step in, and resolve the matter, saying it would ‘appropriate to do so’.

