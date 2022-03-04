Newcastle owner believes it is ‘unfair’ Roman Abramovich had to sell Chelsea

A different take, for sure.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has claimed it is ‘not fair’ that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been forced to sell Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich has presided over the Blues’ most successful period, leading them to a domestic, continental, and world glory throughout that timeframe.

But he has been forced to sell the club amid growing concerns that sanctions are coming his way amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“ I’m really sad that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship he may have with someone..”

As a result, Staveley, who co-purchased Newcastle United from Mike Ashley with Saudi-based fund PIF, believes it is ‘not fair’ that Abramovich must cease control of the Blues.

“We’re always going to have geopolitical issues,” she said, as quoted by the BBC. “I’m really sad that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship he may have with someone.

“I don’t think that’s particularly fair to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account.”

Staveley also revealed that she, and her Saudi partners also looked into purchasing Chelsea before they bought Newcastle.

“One great thing about taking four years to buy Newcastle is we had a great opportunity to look at every club, including Chelsea,” she added.

“Chelsea is a wonderful club, but there was only one club for us and will only ever be one club for us. We like the challenge of buying a club at 20th position [in the league] and getting it to the top.”

In recent days, talks surrounding Chelsea’s immediate future have intensified, following Abramovich’s confirmation that the club is up for sale.

Several parties have reportedly expressed their interest in the club, with MMA star Conor McGregor lurking. The most realistic bid, however, is likely to come from Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who is leading a US-based consortium to buy the club.

A final decision is expected to come next week.

