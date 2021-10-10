Neil Lennon takes aim at Steven Gerrard over trophy record as he slams his former Celtic players

Neil Lennon has questioned the desire of some of his former players at Celtic, while also taking a shot at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has questioned the desire of some of his former players at Parkhead , claiming that some players were unavailable to him when they were fit.

Lennon’s second stint in charge of Celtic ended in failure as the Bhoys missed out on the sought-after 10-in-a-row. He left his position as manager in February shortly after a run of wretched defeats.

But that has not stopped him from criticising some of his former players at the club. While they were unnamed, Lennon claimed that some players were able to play, but did not, in a troubling claim as he also took aim at Gerrard.

Lennon blasts his former side.

Lennon resigned as Celtic boss on February 24th as fierce-rivals Rangers moved 18 points clear of the Hoops in the race for the league title. His final game in charge saw them lose 1-0 away to Ross County.

While his departure seemed imminent at the end, Lennon opened up on the circumstances that led to his resignation, while speaking to the Scottish Sun.

“We’d won nine titles in a row — four Trebles — and some players just got to the end of the road. You could see it pre-season, the body language, they weren’t with us. You could smell it.

“Some players were, I wouldn’t say feigning injury, but they could have played and didn’t. This eats into the dressing room.

“You’ve got great pros like Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, unbelievably successful, being dragged down by guys who don’t want to be there.”

Neil Lennon takes a shot at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

While Lennon opened up on his departure from Celtic Park, he also highlighted that he won more trophies in Scotland than his rival Gerrard did at Rangers.

“Did I want to leave? Not really. But you want to do what’s best for the club, especially with what Celtic means to me,” he added.

“I won five out of seven trophies the second time, though. Steven Gerrard has won one out of nine. People think it’s easy coming up here but you have to win every week — a draw isn’t good enough.”

