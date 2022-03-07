Neil Lennon completes surprise return to management

Neil Lennon has returned to management.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has completed a surprise return to first-team management, taking over the reins of Cypriot side Omonoia.

Lennon has been without a club since his ill-fated 2020/21 season at Celtic, a year that saw the Bhoys relinquish their stranglehold on Scottish football, with Rangers stopping their 10-in-a-row attempt.

But he returns to top-flight management with Omonoia, who are struggling in the Cypriot top-flight.

The statement.

“We would like to inform you that we have proceeded to hire Mr. Neil Lennon as the coach,” a statement from the club read. “The partnership lasts until the summer of 2024.

“Neil Lennon is 50 years old, comes from Northern Ireland and has a long and successful career as a coach.

“He has been named coach of the year [in Scotland] three times and is the only one to have won the treble in Scotland as a coach and as a footballer. Also, especially during his presence in Celtic, he managed to highlight several young players.

“As a footballer, Neil Lennon made 305 appearances for Celtic, winning five league titles, four FA cups, two League cups, and in 2003 reached the UEFA Cup final. He also played for Leicester City and Manchester City, as well as for the Northern Ireland national team.

“We welcome Mr. Neil Lennon to the OMONIA family and wish him every success.”

Neil Lennon.

While Lennon did win many league titles at Celtic Park, his second stint at the club has been soured somewhat by the fallout of a disastrous season last term.

In addition to managing Celtic, Lennon has also managed Hibs and Bolton Wanderers, but he is most well-known for his time managing Celtic.

His first game in Cypriot football comes on Saturday against Doxa. Kick-off is at 3pm.

