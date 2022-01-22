Neil Lennon questions Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United behaviour

Neil Lennon is unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has questioned the behaviour of Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United this season, with the Portuguese star flattering to deceive at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, while producing moments of brilliance for the Red Devils at times, has come under the microscope in recent days, following his outburst away to Brentford.

While United won the game, Ronaldo threw his jacket on the floor after being taken off in West London, raising questions over his temperament at the club.

Neil Lennon on Cristiano Ronaldo: “But I do think that at times, his behaviour this season has been questioned..”

Despite that, Lennon was less concerned with that mini-outburst at the Brentford Community Stadium, but moreso with his behaviour on and off the pitch at the club.

“I don’t think his reaction is that bad,” he said on Premier Sports. “But he should be setting an example.

“As Ralf Rangnick was saying, ‘I’ve got to be justified in my decision’. He made a substitution, Rashford scored and he’s injury free. I’m sure Ronaldo understands that.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo out of line with his reaction to being subbed in mid-week or has it been overblown? @No1shaygiven and Neil Lennon weigh in 🤔 “It shouldn’t all be about Cristiano.” 🗣️ “He should be setting an example.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Higxcalvq8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 22, 2022

“Naturally, he’s disappointed to come off. But the spotlight is on him all the time. So whatever he does.. He’s thrown the jacket, so it’s not like he’s stormed down the tunnel and slammed doors.

“It’s a bit of a storm in a teacup. But I do think that at times, his behaviour this season has been questioned. Whether it is on the field of off it.

“In terms of speaking out against the young players and him on the pitch. Himself and Bruno [Fernandes] waving their arms about in frustration all the time instead of knuckling down and getting United the three points.”

Neil Lennon on Manchester United’s top four hopes.

Meanwhile, the ex-Celtic boss also believes that the dynamics within United’s squad are not conducive to a top-four finish, despite their current league position.

“It’s a bit clicky at Manchester United at the moment, and that needs to be dealt with. Otherwise, they’re going to struggle to make the top four.”

ASDFOLHGFDXSCDFGHNJKL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2022

While Lennon questioned Ronaldo’s current behaviour at Old Trafford, the Red Devils did at least help United secure a late win at home to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for United is an FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough on February 4th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Neil Lennon, Premier League