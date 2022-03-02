Nathan Collins set for Chelsea showdown after Burnley injury

An opportunity may await for Nathan Collins.

Ireland international Nathan Collins may be in line to feature for Burnley this weekend against Chelsea, if the Clarets’ worst injury fears are realised.

In Burnley’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Leicester City, defender Ben Mee was an injury casualty against the Foxes, with Collins taking his place.

Unfortunately for Collins, however, he was unable to help Sean Dyche’s side avoid after coming on, but he may be in line to get another first-team chance at Turd Moor.

Nathan Collins in line for big chance.

In recent weeks, Collins featured for Burnley, in light of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. But this injury to Mee may grant him a further opportunity in Dyche’s starting XI.

“I think he has a bang on his knee,” Dyche said following Burnley’s FA Cup defeat. “Hopefully a bang more than a twist but I will wait to find out more.”

And while an injury to Mee may constitute a positive for Collins, it is unlikely to do the same for Burnley.

In their previous three Premier League games before the defeat to Leicester, the Clarets picked up seven points from a possible nine, with Mee to the forefront of that run.

His header saw Burnley see off Spurs at Turf Moor, whereas he picked up a clean sheet in their big away win against Brighton.

Ben Mee has set a new personal best for goals in a Premier League season (3). Only Maxwell Cornet (6) has scored more Premier League goals for Burnley this season than the centre back. pic.twitter.com/f5hgdykIl3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2022

Nathan Collins.

Saying that, Collins will also be hoping that a run in the Burnley starting XI may see him catapult himself into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland starting XI.

Later this month, the Boys in Green take on Belgium and Lithuania, and should Collins feature regularly in the Premier League, he may get his chance to shine for Ireland sooner rather than later.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, Nathan Collins