‘Excellent’ Nathan Collins praised again by Sean Dyche as he continues his Premier League journey

Nathan Collins is really impressing for Burnley.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche heaped praise on his Ireland international, and defender Nathan Collins after an inspired Premier League performance from the Irish international on Wednesday night.

Collins was part of a Burnley backline that secured a clean sheet, and point, on the road to Wolves at Molineux.

And while Collins has often struggled for minutes at Turf Moor this season after making his move, his attitude has never been questioned by Dyche.

Sean Dyche on Nathan Collins.

Speaking after the game last night to the Burnley Express, Dyche hailed the efforts of the former Cherry Orchard schoolboy who has been a real asset to Burnley this season.

“[He had] a really great attitude coming into the building during the summer,” Dyche said. “[He’s] very respectful of the journey he’s on. “We’ve explained it to him, with Keano, Ben Mee slotting in at centre half from left back, Tarky.. His attitude is fantastic and he gets more and more solid.

“He’s adapting to what it is, and he listens and applies what we tell him.”

Nathan Collins.

Despite struggling for game time at Turf Moor, Collins has impressed when called upon by Dyche and his coaching set-up since his move from Stoke City in the summer.

And last night, his battling qualities came to the fore for the Clarets as their recent resurgence continued, with Collins himself looking for a spot in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI for 2022.

“We started okay, but didn’t really build on that and couldn’t quite find our feet in the second half,” Dyche added. FULL-TIME Wolves 0-0 Burnley A match of few chances at Molineux finishes all square#WOLBUR pic.twitter.com/N7F3qAI9Ic — Premier League (@premierleague) December 1, 2021

“The defensive structure was excellent, key performance from Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee solid, Nathan Collins excellent again, Lowts steady, and Popey did what he needed to do when he needed to.

“There was a lot of work from the side but just not with the ball as much as we’d like.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, Nathan Collins, Premier League, sean dyche