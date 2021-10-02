Nathan Collins impresses on his Premier League debut for Burnley

Nathan Collins impressed on his Premier League debut.

Nathan Collins had to bide his time to make his Premier League debut for Burnley, but he took his opportunity at the first time of asking, turning in an impressive display.

In a relatively dreary 0-0 draw, Collins impressed suitably to cap off a fine week for himself. On Thursday, the Co. Kildare native earned another Ireland call-up.

But his assured Premier League debut may in fact be the most important of all as he impressed at Turf Moor for Sean Dyche’s side.

Nathan Collins looks at home in the Premier League.

Collins, who recently joined Burnley from Stoke City during the summer, was picked to start on Saturday afternoon as the Clarets hosted Premier League relegation rivals Norwich City.

The Turf Moor clash was Sean Dyche’s 400th game in charge of the club as the hosts could not engineer their first league win of the season.

That would not stop Collins from impressing, however. According to Lancashire Live, the Kildare native had a rating of 7/10, with the following said about his performance.

First Premier League start and acquitted himself well, super bit of defending to deny Sargent on the counter in second half 7

And it wasn’t just Lancashire Live who praised Collins’ showing, 90.min had no complaints about the young man’s first start.

Nathan Collins (CB) – 6/10 – Decent performance from the Irishman.

6/10 was the joint-highest rating given out on the day, so Collins can definitely be pleased with how it went.

Sean Dyche left frustrated on a tough day for Burnley.

While Collins impressed, it was a frustrating day at the office for Burnley as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home.

Sean Dyche’s side are still without a league win heading into the second international break, but he is not losing faith just yet.

“A lot of good stuff and play, effective play but finding the truth of the moment and scoring a goal is a challenge at the moment,” he said.

“We are getting into some good areas but the moment of clarity and quality is close but we have to perform how we are performing but add to those moments.

“I believe it will come because our history shows it will come, we have players of quality.”

A good day for Jeff Hendrick.

Just days before the Boys in Green meet up again ahead of another international break, Jeff Hendrick also got on the mark for Newcastle United.

The former St Kevin’s Boys midfielder scored for Newcastle in a 2-1 defeat away to Wolves at Molineux.

The Dubliner opened his Premier League account for the season with a long-range strike after Rui Patricio was caught unawares on his goal-line.

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS JEFF HENDRICK LEVELS!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tlYv2iWZ7p — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 2, 2021

Stephen Kenny’s side will meet up early next week ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, and then a friendly at home to Qatar.

