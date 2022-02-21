Burnley boss heaps praise on Nathan Collins’ professionalism

A big opportunity awaits Nathan Collins.

Ireland international Nathan Collins may be handed his second consecutive Premier League start on Wednesday evening, as Burnley continue to grapple with two Covid-19 cases within their camp.

Collins stepped in to play for the Clarets on Saturday in their 3-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, amid the absence of regular starter James Tarkowski.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday’s game today, Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed that he is still unsure if Tarkowski will return to the fold.

In order to return, Tarkowski must record a negative Covid-19 test result, with Collins in line to start again should he not do so.

“Massive credit to them for their professionalism..”

While the fixture between the two sides takes place on Wednesday evening, Collins is likely to know if he will start or not on Tuesday.

That comes as midfielder Ashley Westwood also contracted the virus at Turf Moor, with their survival push beginning to gather momentum.

“They have to test clear so we will find out tomorrow,” Dyche said surrounding the availability of Westwood and Tarkowski heading into their midweek game.

But while a loss, Dyche credited Collins for stepping in to take over the mantle from the unavailable Tarkowski in a vital game for the Clarets.

“It is a great sign when you are without two very good and strong players for us in Tarky and Westy, and yet we delivered a performance that looked like we didn’t miss them,” he explained.

“That is a powerful thing when players are coming in and delivering that. Massive credit to them for their professionalism [Jack Cork and Nathan Collins] to stay on top of it and be ready to go.”

Burnley take on Spurs on Wednesday evening at Turf Moor, with a kick-off time of 7.30pm.