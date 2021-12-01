Motherwell complete signing of Ireland U21 Ross Tierney for an ‘undisclosed fee’

A big move for Ireland U21 Ross Tierney to Motherwell.

Scottish top-flight side Motherwell have confirmed the signing of Bohemians and Ireland under-21 attacking midfielder Ross Tierney for an undisclosed fee.

While the move was all but confirmed last month, the Scottish club announced the completion of the deal on Wednesday evening.

Tierney joins the Scottish side who have a former League of Ireland player in their ranks already, with Darragh O’Connor already at the club.

Ross Tierney joins Motherwell for an undisclosed fee.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Motherwell confirmed that they paid an undisclosed fee for the Bohemians, and former St Kevin’s Boys midfielder.

He joins the club on a three-and-a-half year deal, joining the club on January 1st.

“We’re really looking forward to Ross joining the club in January,” Motherwell boss Graham Alexander said.

“He’s a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad.

One of Ireland’s brightest young prospects is coming to ML1. See you at Motherwell soon, Ross Tierney 👋https://t.co/tfpgORl5Lh pic.twitter.com/NqFm9ZezZ8 — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) December 1, 2021

“His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play and his potential is unlimited at this stage of his career.

“He’s already met the squad and is excited about the move. We mirror those feelings.”

Ross Tierney.

Tierney’s talents came to the fore during the summer months for Bohemians in their fairytale Europa Conference League run that saw them secure some historic results along the way.

Tierney played a key role in all three ties, starring against Stjarnan, F91 Dudelange and Greek giants PAOK.

While Bohs were unable to see off PAOK, they did in fact defeat them at the Aviva Stadium, with Tierney’s talents used to full effect on that occasion at the Dublin 4 venue.

He was, however, unable to help Bohs secure European football for 2022 after losing in the FAI Cup final to St Patrick’s Athletic, but it was a year to remember for Tierney who added several Ireland U21 appearances to his bow throughout.

Motherwell are currently fifth in the Scottish top-flight, just five points behind second-placed Celtic.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, ireland u21, motherwell, Ross Tierney