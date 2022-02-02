Motherwell boss backs ‘intelligent’ Ireland U21 star to improve

Ross Tierney is taking to life in Scotland like a duck to water.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander heaped praise on his ‘intelligent’ Irish U21 star, Ross Tierney, after his late goal earned the ‘Well a point against St Mirren on Tuesday night.

Alexander’s side were hurtling towards defeat until Tierney struck, cancelling their hosts’ opener.

And while waxing lyrical about his new recruit’s star quality, he also revealed that he can only see the Dubliner improving at the club.

Graham Alexander on his Ireland U21 star: “He’s a great character…”

“We know he’s got the intelligence to pick up good positions and it was a great finish right in front of our fans, who were magnificent,” Alexander told the Daily Record about the ex-Bohemians star.

“Even when we went 1-0 down they were still with us and brought us towards that goal. There isn’t much to him and there’s a lot of growth to his body as he puts in on the line.

Ross Tierney’s late late equaliser for Motherwell 👏 Hard not to be thrilled for the Ireland U21 midfielder. #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/HcJV5JiPt7 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 1, 2022

“He goes in where the big men are and he’s not afraid of that. He takes a buffering now and then. He’s a great character. He gives us an attacking threat and he’s something different.

“Their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves but I am pleased he wasn’t able to get to that one. Ross has taken his time to get involved because of the transfer but we know his intelligence.”

Ross Tierney.

Tierney, however, has made quite the impact at Fir Park already since completing his move from Bohemians during the League of Ireland off-season.

Making his debut in the Scottish win against Greenock Morton, the Ireland U21 has since gone on to make three appearances in the Scottish top-flight, impressing already.

Next up for Motherwell, and Tierney, is a clash against Celtic on Sunday afternoon, with a 1.30 pm kick-off time.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graham Alexander, motherwell, Ross Tierney