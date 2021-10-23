Mo Salah heaps pressure on Liverpool hierarchy over contract situation

Mo Salah offered an insight into his current contract situation at Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has piled the pressure on Liverpool’s hierarchy as discussions continue surrounding his contract situation at the club.

Salah has been in fine form so far this season, with his manager Jurgen Klopp declaring his Egyptian forward the best in the world on current form so far this season.

But the Egyptian’s future at Anfield remains unclear as the club and player are locked in talks to extend his contract, with a number of clubs vying for his signature.

So far this season, Salah has scored seven goals in eight league games for Liverpool, with his last two, against Man City and Watford taking much of the acclaim.

And after his sensational start to the season, the former Chelsea star explained that he could never see himself playing against his current employers.

“If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career,” he told Sky Sports, “But I can’t say much about that – it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me.

“At the moment I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.

“At the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

It is not just Salah who wants to stay at Liverpool, his manager evidently wants to keep him at the club as well despite current issues surrounding his contract.

Just last week, the Liverpool boss declared his forward as the best in the world after his heroics against lowly Watford.

We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance but, right now, he is the best,” Klopp said.

“His performance was massive. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top, we all see it.”

