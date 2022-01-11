Mo Salah makes big Liverpool contract claim

Mo Salah has broken his silence.

Liverpool hero Mo Salah has broken his Liverpool contract silence, claiming that he has not asked for ‘crazy stuff’ in contract negotiations between himself and the club.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that the Egyptian was requesting a weekly wage of upwards of £300,000, but he has since hinted that this may not be the case.

He also stressed that he loved the club, as he heads into his sixth year at the club next summer.

“I want to stay..”

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff,” said Salah, speaking to GQ’s first global sports issue, available on January 25.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“It’s in their hands.” Mo Salah on his Liverpool future… 👀 pic.twitter.com/rQ9uycTO1M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 11, 2022

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

“But with the administration, they have (been) told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

Mo Salah.

While Salah has not put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Anfield, he has not let that distract him from his on-field performances.

So far this season, the Egyptian ace has played an integral part in the Reds’ title chase so far, with his lethal eye for goal keeping Liverpool alive.

.@MoSalah begins his #AFCON2021 campaign this afternoon versus Nigeria 🙌 Good luck, Mo 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/Q0KMwBNqGS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2022

But now, Salah is away on international duty for his native Egypt in the African Cup of Nations, as he parks his club commitments for now, at least.

Salah begins his AFCON campaign today, with the Pharaohs taking on African rivals Nigeria in their group stage showdown. Kick-off is at 4 pm.

