MK Dons boss hails ‘maturing’ Troy Parrott

Ireland international Troy Parrott is beginning to impress again at MK Dons, with his managing Liam Manning hailing his ‘maturing’ performances at the club.

Despite some uneventful showings from the Dubliner in recent times, Parrott is once again finding his feet at the club, who are in the midst of a promotion tilt in the upper echelons of League One.

And on Tuesday night, Parrott helped his side to a late win on the road away to Burton Albion, as Manning hailed Parrott for playing with ‘maturity’.

“I thought he played with maturity,” Manning said after the game. “I think that’s a really good way of assessing how he performed.

“Out of possession he worked hard, one at the end there. He was chasing back regaining the ball. That’s really important, and at the same time he looked a real threat at the other end. In the first-half he got in some really good areas.

“Their keeper made an unbelievable save off his shot from the back post in the second-half. He did really well. He had to be there to take it, but I’m not taking anything away from Troy [Parrott], I thought he was good.

Since his sending off more than two months ago against Leyton Orient, Parrott has started just six games for his loan club, with him also struggling to find the back of the net.

But these recent comments from Manning suggest that he is on the rise again at the club amid their promotion push.

Parrott’s showing comes at a time in which Ireland’s MK Dons contingent are also impressing.

Former Bohemians defender Warren O’Hora is once again showing his class at the club, whereas Ireland U21 captain, and West Ham loanee Conor Coventry is also taking to life quite well at the club.

And just last week, the club were linked with a move for Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy from Bohs, but it seems as if that interest has cooled off for the time being.

