Mipo Odubeko reportedly set to declare for Ireland

It looks like the Mipo Odubeko saga is going to have a happy ending.

The Irish Examiner are reporting that previously wantaway Irish international forward Mipo Odubeko is set to commit his international future to the Boys in Green.

The Examiner have reported that Odubeko has pledged his allegiances to Ireland, following a discussion with Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford.

News of this saga coming to a close comes just one day after the forward saw his loan spell at Huddersfield Town come to an end.

While the saga seems to coming to a happy ending, it was not too long ago when Odubeko was frustrating Crawford as Ireland U21 boss.

The former Shelbourne player’s patience was being worn when the West Ham United youngster turned down a number of call-ups.

But while he was annoyed with the deadlock, Crawford always spoke highly of the Dubliner’s talents.

“It’s a little bit stale at the minute, if you ask me. You know, Stephen has been in touch with the agent,” Crawford told the media in May.

“I’ve been in touch with the agent and at the minute, what I’ve heard, they will be sitting around the table today discussing what are the next steps for Mipo.

“At the end of the day Mipo is a young lad, he’s still eligible to play with the Under-19s.

“Whatever decision is made, I just hope it’s the right decision for Mipo because he’s a good fella and if I was to say anything, you only have to look at another former Irish international that came from Tallaght that made an unbelievable career.”

As mentioned, Odubeko’s decision to declare for Ireland comes following the end of his loan spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town.

📝 Mipo Odubeko’s loan spell at #htafc has ended today, with the striker returning to @WestHam. Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Mipo for his contribution during the first half of the season and wishes him all the best for the future. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 4, 2022

While at the Terriers, the teenager struggled with several injury setbacks, as he was called back by his parent club.

It is unclear what the immediate future holds for the former St Joseph’s Boys youngster, however.

