Mikel Arteta in tense exchange with reporter over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang captaincy

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained his reasons for stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy, in a tense exchange with a reporter.

Arteta was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game with West Ham on Wednesday night, and following this morning’s news, he was forced to bat away questions surrounding Aubameyang.

While predictable, Arteta was tight-lipped about the future of the Gabon forward, and now former Arsenal skipper.

“What I can say now is that we have made a decision that is a really tough one,” Arteta said after he took the captaincy off the striker.

“Obviously, if I had to choose I would not be sitting here now to talk about it. But we had to do it, and for now, he’s not involved in the squad.”

And when he was asked if he would play again for the Gunners, the Spaniard stressed he would need ‘time’ to make his decision.

“As you can imagine there has been a lot to digest and it has been a really difficult decision to make,” he added. “We need a bit of time.

“To make the decision that we made, is really hurting. It is still like this and it needs a bit of time to heal. For now, again, he is not involved in the squad.

“Since I have been here, it has been really, really good [his relationship with Aubameyang]. That’s why it is painful.”

Arteta also went on to explain that his experienced striker accepted the club’s decision, but stopped short of saying he ‘agreed’ with it.

“I cannot go any further than any personal questions. But it was done the way I like it done, eye to eye, and that’s it.”

While he may have accepted the decision, the noises from Aubameyang’s camp suggest that it has not gone down well.

His agent went on Instagram to voice his displeasure, with Arsenal’s statement painting a damning picture of what happened.

The Gunners, however, will attempt to get over this latest setback when they take on West Ham next in the Premier League.

