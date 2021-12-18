Mikel Arteta claims the Premier League has a major Covid-19 decision to make

It has been a challenging few days for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has clarified the Gunners’ Covid-19 situation, declaring that he, and his side will continue playing until they are told they are no longer able to.

Arteta’s comments came just before their Premier League game away to Leeds United at Elland Road, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases around the Premier League.

Consequently, Arsenal’s game against Leeds was the only top-flight game to take place on a Covid-19 hit Saturday.

But Arteta did reveal that the Gunners had a number of Covid-19 cases within their camp, mainly among staff members however.

Mikel Arteta reveals extent of Arsenal’s Covid-19 issues.

“Well we could not train the day after the match because we had to close Colney for different reasons,” Arteta told Sky Sports before their game against Leeds.

“We have a few cases like any other team. The Premier League has a decision on what is the best way to continue or not. We’ll carry on depending on what they say.

🗣”We had quite a lot of staff members and we had a few players as well.” Mikel Arteta gives an update on the Covid-19 situation within Arsenal pic.twitter.com/y9zYeCiFPJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 18, 2021

“They know much better than us. The Government knows better and we are just here to listen to those decisions. We will try to prepare the team in the best possible way and keep [our players] safe.

“We had quite a lot of the staff members and we had a few players as well. But its the same for everyone.”

While Arteta would not go into much detail before Arsenal’s clash at Elland Road, there are several Premier League clubs struggling with Covid-19 cases.

Couple that with a few injuries, there are several games that also have ended up in postponements.

And with the extent of this new wave of Covid-19 set to worsen, Arteta’s plea for the Premier League to make a decision will only grow louder ahead of a busy Christmas period.

