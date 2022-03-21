Mike Dean set to quit as Premier League referee

Big news.

Well-known Premier League referee Mike Dean is set to call it quits at the end of the current season, according to a report in the Telegraph today.

Dean has been a Premier League official since 2000, and has taken charge of more Premier League games than any other in that time. He has also brandished more red cards than anyone else in that timeframe.

But while Dean is set to call it quits as a Premier League referee, he has, however, reportedly asked to be considered as one of two full-time VAR officials appointed by the Premier League.

News of Dean’s latest intentions come just a year after he reportedly considered his position last year, before being asked to reconsider.

That, however, has not stopped him from continuing to be a controversial figure within the Premier League.

Last year, Dean asked not to be put in charge of a Premier League game, after threats were made against him, and his family on social media.

At the time, the then 52-year-old felt that the threats made to his family were a step too far and subsequently made a report to Merseyside police.

The current managing director of PGMOL, Mike Riley, came out in support of Dean’s decision to report the abuse to the police.

“Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike’s decision to report these messages his family received to the police,” Riley said.

“Nobody should be a victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

Recently, Dean has been in charge of several high-profile Premier League games, and took charge of Manchester City’s FA Cup win away to Southampton on Sunday.

