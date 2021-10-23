Mick McCarthy sacked by Cardiff City after another dismal home defeat

Mick McCarthy has parted ways with Cardiff City.

Cardiff City have confirmed that Mick McCarthy and his assistant boss Terry Connor have left the club after a wretched losing run in the Championship.

McCarthy’s final act as Cardiff boss saw the Bluebirds crash to their eighth league defeat in a row, with one goal scored during that timeframe.

The former Ireland boss vowed earlier this week to salvage Cardiff’s fledgling season, but the club’s board will not give him the chance to do so as they parted ways.

In a short statement after their 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough, Cardiff confirmed the inevitable after McCarthy failed to show up for his post-match press conference.

“Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect,” they said.

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.

“Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the Board of Directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement.”

McCarthy’s future at the Cardiff City Stadium was under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, however, with fans losing patience with the former Ireland boss, as they turned on their manager calling for him to be relieved of his duties.

“I will do all I can to turn it around,” McCarthy said last month. “The players are bitterly disappointed… I can’t complain (with the fans’ reaction) with the results that we have had.

“The away fans singing it at me doesn’t bother me one bit, but the home fans doing it? That’s a completely different ballgame, but I can’t say we don’t deserve it, because we aren’t playing well,” he added.

“We will work hard to turn this around. Whether we get back to the form of last year I don’t know but we need to try.”

