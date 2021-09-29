Under pressure Mick McCarthy insists he can turn Cardiff City’s fortunes around

Mick McCarthy vows to turn Cardiff City’s fortunes around after dismal start.

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy admits that he is the man to turn to turn Cardiff City’s fortunes around after a dismal start to the Bluebirds Championship campaign.

Cardiff have lost six of their last seven games under McCarthy, with fresh calls being made to bring an end to his tenure at the club.

Despite their calamitous loss of form, McCarthy insists that he will do his best to turn their fortunes around.

After taking over at the Cardiff City Stadium, McCarthy initially saw a managerial bounce as he was rewarded with a new deal at the club.

That optimism has quickly disintegrated, however, with Cardiff sliding down to 16th in the Championship table.

“I fully understand the fans’ feelings and have no complaints,” McCarthy said after his side lost 4-0 at home to West Brom on Tuesday night.

“It’s not like us and it’s certainly not like us from last season. I share the fans’ frustrations and I can’t say we don’t deserve it.

“I will work as hard as I can to make things right, that is what I have always tried to do in my career.”

After taking over the reins of the club, McCarthy saw his side lose just three games out of 27, but that form has nosedived quite considerably.

With that in mind, the former Ireland international was the subject of chants saying he would be ‘sacked in the morning’. That, however, is something that he has found hard to deal with.

“I will do all I can to turn it around,” McCarthy added. “The players are bitterly disappointed… I can’t complain (with the fans’ reaction) with the results that we have had.

“The away fans singing it at me doesn’t bother me one bit, but the home fans doing it? That’s a completely different ballgame, but I can’t say we don’t deserve it, because we aren’t playing well,” he added.

“We will work hard to turn this around. Whether we get back to the form of last year I don’t know but we need to try.”

