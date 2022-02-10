‘Is what he has done worse than racism?’ – Michail Antonio issues powerful Kurt Zouma response

Michail Antonio has his say.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has issued a powerful response to those hitting out at his teammate Kurt Zouma, questioning if they think his actions were worse than racism.

In recent days, Zouma has come under considerable flak after a video emerged of him kicking his cat.

But despite suggestions emerging that he should be sacked, the Frenchman has been issued with a heavy fine by his club, and his cats were taken off him by the RSPCA.

As a result of some claiming Zouma should be sacked, Antonio has weighed in, asking reporters if they think what Zouma did ‘was worse than racism.’

“I’m not condoning a thing that he has done..”

As Antonio was arriving for training, he stopped to speak to reporters who gathered outside of West Ham’s training complex.

“I have a question for you,” he began. “Do you think, what he’s done, is worse than racism?

“I’m not condoning a thing that he has done, I don’t agree with what he’s done at all. But, there’s people who have been convicted of racism, and they have played football afterwards.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio has questioned the reaction to Kurt Zouma kicking his cat, asking if it’s worse than players convicted of racism. pic.twitter.com/QchAIeXOsT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 10, 2022

“They got an eight-game punishment or whatever… But people are now calling for people to be sacked from their livelihood. I’ve one question for people out there… Is what he has done worse than racism?”

Kurt Zouma.

While Antonio backed up his teammate, it has not stopped the torrent of abuse going Zouma’s way over the last few days.

Chris Kirkland was one who also claimed what the defender did was worse than racism, whereas UFC stars have even got in on the act in the meantime.

Despite that, he did end up playing for West Ham in their most recent Premier League game against Watford, something that Joe Cole thought was a ‘miscalculation‘ on the Hammers’ part.

