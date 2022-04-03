Michael Obafemi’s Swansea City form explained after Cardiff brace

Michael Obafemi is a man in great form.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has attempted to explain Michael Obafemi‘s superb run of form for the Swans, albeit in a nuanced way.

Earlier this season, Obafemi was left out of a Swansea matchday squad, with concerns over his attitude rearing its head once more.

But the Ireland international has bounced back from that setback earlier this season, with Martin detailing the contributing factors behind his sensational form.

“He’s just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes. We’ve said that to him all the way along..”

Speaking after the game to WalesOnline, Martin detailed his rise with a fascinating insight.

“I put it down to finding a level of consistency in his daily approach and his willingness to accept criticism and be honest with me and his team-mates,” he explained. “Most of all, he’s dropped his guard and is being himself.

Michael Obafemi at the double against Cardiff 🔥 ⏰ 90 minutes played

⚽️ Two goals

💥 Three shots

🔑 One key pass He certainly has the ability. Whether he can work as hard as Ogbene/Knight/Robinson/Idah for 90 minutes is the only question at this point. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jneN9w73ux — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 2, 2022

He’s showing glimpses of his potential and hopefully he’ll become a really big player for us.

“It wasn’t easy for him to come in and settle but for him to be doing what he’s doing is nice to see. I’m really proud of him because he’s come a long way on and off the pitch and he needs to continue growing like the rest of the young guys do with us.

“I’m sure he’ll be the first to praise his team-mates and the role they’ve played. He’s been brilliant.”

Michael Obafemi.

While in great form, Obafemi has been forced to bide his time in the international set-up under Stephen Kenny.

But he did turn down an Ireland call-up last month, due to fears over his injury record in recent times.

Despite that, he is still ‘fully committed’ to the Boys in Green amid his ongoing international exile of sorts.

