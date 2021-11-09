Michael Obafemi left out of Swansea City squad due to ‘disciplinary’ issues

A blow for Michael Obafemi and his Swansea City career.

Ireland international Michael Obafemi has been dropped due to his off-field activities at Swansea City, according to Swans boss Russell Martin.

Obafemi has flattered to deceive for much of his career so far, with Russell leaving him out of his Swansea squad in light of his off-field antics.

The Irish international has yet to be called up to an Ireland senior squad under Stephen Kenny, and it is likely to remain that way going forward if he is unable to sort out his club form.

Michael Obafemi left out of Swansea’s first-team squad.

“Michael understands why he’s not in the squad, he agrees that he shouldn’t be in the squad, it’s nothing major,” Russell said on WalesOnline.

“We’re here to try and improve players. It’s such a strong group culturally. We spend a lot of time talking and he understands he needs to be better in a few aspects to become the player he wants to become and to become the person he wants to become.

“He needs more support from us, he’ll get it and he’ll become the player we think he can be and he wants to be. But there are certain things you have to make sure you do to be in the squad.”



Since making his move to Wales, Obafemi has impressed at times, scoring his first goal for his new employer against Birmingham City, but Martin insists he needs to buy into the culture at his new club.

“I’m disappointed he’s not here, but performance doesn’t come before culture, it’s the other way around.

“He’ll get there and I’m sure he’ll be back involved soon. It’s just a few disciplinary things in terms of the way we train, time-keeping and it does matter unfortunately.

“If it was Joel Piroe doing the same, even though he’s our top goalscorer, it’d be the same consequence. That’s where we’re at. He understands and he respects it.

“He will be better for it because he’s a really brilliant lad who hasn’t been shown enough care or love for a while because of the position he’s been in.”

