Ireland international Michael Obafemi told to remain patient at Swansea City despite good form

Former Ireland Under-21 forward Michael Obafemi has been told that he needs to keep patient at Swansea City, despite his goal-scoring form last week.

Obafemi, 21, scored in last week’s 2-1 defeat for the Swans away to Birmingham City – as he finished with ease to level the game at St Andrews.

The former Southampton forward was introduced as a second-half sub before then making his impact for the Championship side.

Overall, it has been a challenging start for Obafemi at his new club, but he has impressed suitably in recent weeks.

And while an international seems unlikely, Obafemi will be hoping that he can continue his form to give Stephen Kenny a decision to make at least.

“He played 90 minutes against Luton and got injured,” Martin said of Obafemi on Friday. “He has only trained one full week, or maybe two, since then.

“You also have to respect the guy in front of him (Piroe) who’s done brilliantly for the team. He’s selfless, puts the team first, understands his role in the team and does it with real discipline. He’s been excellent, so Michael has to be a little bit patient.”

The 21-year-old has been capped once at senior international level for the Boys in Green – and his club boss has hailed his efforts as he plays the role of second-choice striker at his new club.

“They’re there to help each other. Joel was tired (against Birmingham), Michael came on and did really well,” Russell added ahead of this weekend’s action.

“Now he has to maintain his standards, not only on a Saturday afternoon but during the week and to get fitter, and then I’m sure he’ll find himself with more time on the pitch”.

